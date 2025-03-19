Qatar’s Ahli Bank has priced its $500 million senior unsecured Regulation S offering at 105 basis points (bps) over US Treasuries, with a coupon rate of 4.95%.

The settlement date is March 25.

Books were in excess of $2 billion and was oversubscribed 4 times.

The offering has been issued by ABQ Finance Limited, and backed by Ahli Bank, which is 47.71% owned by Qatar Investment Authority and its wholly owned subsidiaries.

The bank is rated A2 by Moody’s, and A by Fitch, both with a stable outlook. The issuance, to be listed on the Euronext Dublin, is expected to be rated A2 by Moody’s.

Barclays and QNB Capital were appointed as Joint Global Coordinators, with Barclays (B&D), Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho, QNB Capital and Standard Chartered Bank named Joint Lead Managers.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

