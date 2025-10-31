Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has issued treasury bills worth QR 250 million with maturities of 28 days, 98 days, 182 days, 273 days, and 364 days.



QCB announced in a post on its social media platform "X" on Thursday that the issuances were distributed as follows: QR 50 million for a 28-day term (Tap issuance) with an interest rate of 4.060 percent; QR 50 million for a 98-day term (Tap issuance) with an interest rate of 3.960 percent; QR 50 million for a 182-day term (Tap issuance) with an interest rate of 3.860 percent; QR 50 million for a 273-day term (New issuance) with an interest rate of 3.770 percent; and QR 50 million for a 364-day term (New issuance) with an interest rate of 3.710 percent.



QCB also noted that the total bids for treasury bills amounted to QR 1.11 billion.

