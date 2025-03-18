Initial price thoughts (IPT) for Qatar’s Ahli Bank’s 5-year fixed rate $500 million no grow USD Regulation-S senior unsecured notes are in the region of US Treasuries plus 135-140 basis points with books opening today.

The issuer is ABQ Finance Limited, backed by Ahli Bank, which is itself 47.71% owned by Qatar Investment Authority and its wholly owned subsidiaries.

The issuance will come under the bank's $2 billion euro medium term note (EMTN) programme.

Barclays and QNB Capital have been appointed as joint global coordinators, along with Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho and Standard Chartered Bank as joint bookrunners.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

