U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday as "a fool," a day after the Fed held interest rates steady, citing risks of higher inflation and unemployment.

"'Too Late' Jerome Powell is a FOOL, who doesn’t have a clue. Other than that, I like him very much!," Trump wrote on his social media platform.

He citing falling energy costs and his tariff policy and disputed any rising costs or inflation, adding "THE EXACT OPPOSITE OF 'TOO LATE!'"

(Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Bernadette Baum)