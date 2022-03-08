Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has launched exciting new seasonal routes to Santorini, Greece and Salalah, Oman providing UAE residents new travel opportunities and experiences over the summer period and beyond.

To capitalise on the increasing demand for travel, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is offering an exciting promotion with 20 percent off selected flights from Abu Dhabi until the end of September with bookings made between March 8 and 9.

The marvellous destinations provide affordable, hassle-free travel for tourists and residents in both Oman and Greece. Flights to Santorini start from June 3 on Mondays and Fridays and flights to Salalah start on April 29 on Mondays and Saturdays. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app with fares starting as low as AED179*.

The promotion allows travellers to book tickets on all flights from/to the UAE including the recently launched routes to Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Salalah (Oman), Yerevan (Armenia), Santorini (Greece) and Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan).

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We welcome the further easing of travel restrictions around the world and our exciting new seasonal routes allow travellers to plan their summer. Travellers can enjoy 20 percent off our attractive destinations with fantastic ultra-low-fare prices encouraging exploration. Our expanding network includes incredible historic and cultural experiences with safe, efficient, travel awaiting all our customers. We look forward to sharing our love of adventure and seeing you on board our aircraft soon.”

Starting from March 17, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will increase capacity on routes to Tel Aviv, Israel with five flights per week from Abu Dhabi. Flights operate on both Tuesdays and Sundays allowing convenient travel options with fantastic reduced fares for travel lovers. In addition, flights to Manama, Bahrain and Muscat, Oman have changed to a more convenient schedule to stimulate demand, the airline said.

The removal of PCR test requirements has made travel simpler again with the easing of restrictions allowing for more spontaneous travel opportunities.

Strategically located within the UAE, the Wizz Air Abu Dhabi network also provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Muscat (Oman), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).