Wizz Air, one of Europe’s fastest growing budget carriers, has made it to The World’s Top 5 Safest Low Cost Airlines list compiled by AirlineRatings.com.

The AirlineRatings’ award recognises airlines with a fleet of over 50 aircraft, that have excellent safety culture and low incident rates.

Among the most environmentally sustainable airline globally, Wizz Air operates a fleet of 195 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 60.3 million passengers in the Rolling 12 months ending December 31, 2023.

In making its evaluation, AirlineRatings.com takes into account a comprehensive range of factors that include serious incidents, recent fatal accidents, audits from aviation’s governing and industry bodies, profitability, industry-leading safety initiatives, expert pilot training assessment and fleet age.

With AirlineRatings’ award, the London-listed Wizz Air also confirms its global leadership in Safety, along with Sustainability.

