Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has inaugurated its first flight from Abu Dhabi to Turkistan, one of the most important and historic cities in Central Asia.

The new route reaffirms the airline’s commitment to unlocking an eclectic mix of travel opportunities for both residents and visitors of the UAE and Kazakhstan, a statement said.

Flights to Turkistan will operate three times a week – Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with tickets already on sale.

The national airline is currently flying to more than 40 destinations from Abu Dhabi, including three in Kazakhstan, and providing point-to-point travel for adventurous travellers across the Middle East, Central Asia and beyond.

A gem in the heart of Kazakhstan, Turkistan is a captivating mix of history, culture, and natural beauty and testament to the country's diverse heritage.

Boasting architectural marvels, such as the revered Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, a UNESCO World Heritage site that echoes the grandeur of Islamic art and architecture, Turkistan offers an immersive cultural experience.

Nature enthusiasts will enjoy the surrounding landscapes, from the scenic beauty of the Sayram-Ugam National Park to the tranquil waters of the Sasykkol Lake with warm Kazakh local delicacies and age-old traditions awaiting.

On the other hand, with year-round sunshine, Abu Dhabi is a world-renowned family-friendly destination with incredible art, culture, tradition and hospitality offerings.

The UAE capital is known for its stunning beach resorts, excellent cultural offerings, and exciting attractions, offers visitors a warm welcome and breathtaking natural and built beauty.

The city offers an enriching historical experience and a bustling culture to explore with a plethora of both relaxation and adventure options to suit all ages.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We are delighted to expand our network further in Kazakhstan by launching Turkistan, our sixth marvellous Central Asian destination, and reaffirm our commitment for flying the flag of ultra-low-cost travel in the region.

“With stunning natural beauty and a thriving culture, we encourage adventure lovers to visit Kazakhstan and discover this unmissable destination. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is committed to strengthening connectivity between Abu Dhabi and Central Asia, providing exciting and affordable travel opportunities for everyone looking to explore the ancient Silk Road and connecting the UAE with an eclectic mix of must-visit destinations.”

