Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low fare national airline of the UAE, embarked on its most exciting adventure yet with the airline’s first ever flight from the UAE to an Unknown destination.

‘#GetLostwithWizz’ competition winners boarded a once-in-a-lifetime flight into the vast and expanding Wizz Air Abu Dhabi network for a weekend ‘getting lost’ in a new experience.

Adventurous travellers seized the moment and embraced the unexpected in Kutaisi, one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world and the third-most populous city in Georgia.

Travel bloggers, adventure lovers and prominent influencers discovered the destination upon arrival and explored local landmarks and protected areas of the must-see Imereti region and tasty local gastronomic delights.

Managing Director Michael Berlouis said: "Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is committed to providing exciting and unique travel opportunities and the ‘#GetLostwithWizz’ competition showcased the very best of the Wizz way of travel, in one of our unmissable destinations."

"We chose Kutaisi, a must-see travel destination in our expanding network, to showcase the exciting adventure in the Imereti region. I thank our Georgian partners for their hard-work and support in creating a weekend full of unmissable travel experiences in culturally-rich Kutaisi. We encourage adventurous travellers to take advantage of our ultra-low-fares to experience the very best of Georgian culture and more in the Imereti region," he added.

