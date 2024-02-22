Vista, a leading global private aviation group, said it witnessed strong growth across the GCC, with a remarkable 31% increase in on-fleet hours and a 33% rise in the number of flights, as it outlined its performance in the Middle East region during the 2023 financial year.

Innovating the industry for 20 years through continuous investment in people, technology and infrastructure, the company said it has continued to expand its footprint across the GCC, enhance its services, and achieve a record number of flights and on-fleet flight hours.

Exceptional Growth in the GCC

The UAE emerged as a key growth area for Vista, achieving a 25% increase in on-fleet flight hours compared to 2022.

Saudi Arabia exhibited the highest level of growth in on-fleet hours, with an 82% increase, making it a significant contributor, now accounting for 28% of the total activity in the GCC region.

Strong Performance in Program Membership

The GCC markets also saw a remarkable 47% increase in Gross Program Hours sold, indicating the growing preference for Vista's subscription-based services in the region.

The UAE led the pack, accounting for 55% of the Gross Hours sold in the GCC, with a remarkable 70% growth compared to the previous year.

Kuwait demonstrated the strongest growth trajectory, with a staggering 406% increase in Gross Hours sold, representing 15% of the total Gross Hours sold in the GCC in 2023.

Investment in Regional Presence

Vista's commitment to the Middle East is further underscored by its investment in expanding its regional presence. The company witnessed a fivefold increase in headcount in the Dubai office compared to 2019, reinforcing its dedication to providing exceptional service and support to clients in the region.

Youssef Mouallem, Executive Vice President – International for Vista, said: "The Middle East remains a strategic and thriving market for Vista, and our exceptional performance in 2023 reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled service and value to our clients in the region.

“Today, Vista is a truly recognisable brand in the GCC thanks to the 20 years in which we have delivered an unmatched service to our clients and particularly over the last five years, since we launched our dedicated Middle East office in Dubai.

“The trust of our Program Members in the GCC is driving our steady growth trajectory, with ever more remaining loyal to Vista than ever before. This provides us with consistent, visible revenue streams and a strong client base in the region. Our long tenure in this industry means we can anticipate and understand what business leaders in the GCC want when it comes to global travel.

“Beyond the impressive commitment from our Members, I am equally proud of our team, which saw a five-fold increase in headcount in 2023, meaning we have even more experts who are fully committed to delivering the best service to our clients across the region.”

As Vista celebrates 20 years of success, the company remains committed to excellence and innovation in the Middle East and beyond. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, continued investment in infrastructure, and a dedicated team of experts, Vista is poised for continued growth and success in the dynamic Middle Eastern market.

