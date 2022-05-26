All airline members of Vietnam Airlines Group, Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASO, will offer more than 7.1 million seats on both domestic and international routes during the peak summer travel season.

According to Vietnam News Agency (VNA), it is estimated that a total of over 36,000 flights will be made available for summer travellers from 1st June to 15th August.

The three carriers will provide nearly 6.3 million seats on more than 32,400 domestic flights, up 10 percent compared to the same period of 2019 before the COVID-19 broke out. The busiest routes are those among major cities of Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City with close to 160 flights per day.

Vietnam Airlines Group plans to operate approximately 430 domestic flights daily during the summer.



