UAE - Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, and Vietnam Airlines, the national carrier of Vietnam, have signed a frequent flyer partnership agreement to allow loyalty members of either airline to earn and redeem miles across both networks from 1 July 2025.

Mark Potter, Managing Director Etihad Guest at Etihad Airways, said, “We are pleased to offer our members even more ways to earn and redeem their Etihad Guest miles, rewarding guests for every extraordinary travel experience. Complimenting Etihad’s launch of flights to Hanoi from November this year, this partnership gives our members access to Vietnam Airlines’ impressive global network, offering members more destinations across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and domestic Vietnam. We look forward to welcoming Lotusmiles members onboard Etihad soon, to experience our signature Emirati hospitality and earn and redeem their miles with us, one adventure at a time.”

Nguyen Sy Thanh, Vietnam Airlines Lotusmiles Director, also commented, “We are delighted to partner with Etihad Airways. This collaboration will offer Lotusmiles members greater opportunities to earn and redeem miles across an extensive global network, including destinations in North America and the Middle East. It also ensures a seamless and rewarding travel experience, delivered with world-class service from both airlines. This marks an important milestone in our journey to enhance customer value and reinforce our continued commitment to provide memorable travel experiences. Beyond that, the partnership reflects our dedication to delivering the image of Vietnam and its rich cultural identity closer to the world.”

This partnership is a demonstration of the commitment established by both carriers signing a Memorandum of Understanding in October last year and reflects the initial phase of expanded cooperation. The MoU was designed to strengthen ties between the airlines and formalised a commitment to explore further collaboration for both Etihad and Vietnam Airlines’ customers.

Etihad will begin flights to Hanoi in November as one of 16 new destinations the airline is launching this year. The inaugural will create a new bridge between Vietnam and the UAE and offer more value to loyalty members of both airlines.

