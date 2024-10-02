ABU DHABI - Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, is celebrating a decade of successful operations in Vietnam. This milestone highlights the carrier's commitment to supporting Vietnam's booming trade and economic growth, particularly in the high-tech and manufacturing sectors.

Since the launch of freighter services in July 2014, Etihad Cargo has continuously expanded its operations in Vietnam. The airline began with two A330 freighter flights to Hanoi per week, offering 120 tonnes of cargo capacity.

Today, Etihad Cargo operates four weekly Boeing 777F freighter flights, providing 400 tonnes of capacity to support the growing market demand. Etihad Cargo has played a crucial role in transporting high-tech goods for major global brands such as Samsung, Apple, Dell, and LG, alongside garments, textiles, footwear, and other products from Vietnam to Europe, the US, the Middle East, and Africa.

In addition to its Hanoi operations, Etihad Cargo also serves Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's second-largest air cargo market. The carrier offers two weekly charter flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Kuala Lumpur, effectively creating an online station to provide customers with a reliable solution for transporting cargo globally via Kuala Lumpur. Furthermore, Etihad Cargo leverages its interline partners to offer customers access to other key Asian hubs, including Denpasar, Singapore, Phuket, Bangkok, and Manila.

Etihad Cargo's SecureTech product, introduced to support the growing demand for electronics shipments, has seen significant growth in Vietnam. In 2024, SecureTech shipments from Hanoi saw a 43 percent year-on-year increase, rising to 5,174 tonnes from 3,618 tonnes during the same period in 2023. This growth reflects Vietnam's critical role in the global electronics supply chain and Etihad Cargo's ability to provide reliable logistics solutions for sensitive high-tech goods.

Reflecting on the 10-year milestone, Stanislas Brun, Vice President Cargo, said, "Etihad Cargo's decade of successful operations in Hanoi and across Vietnam demonstrates the carrier's long-term commitment to this dynamic market. By continually enhancing its products and services, expanding capacity, and investing in digitalisation, Etihad Cargo ensures that customers receive the high-quality air cargo solutions they expect."