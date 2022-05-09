United Airlines has launched its new service between Amman and Washington, DC, celebrating the arrival of its first flight into Queen Alia International Airport in Amman on Thursday.

With the introduction of this new capital to capital route, the first-ever nonstop service between Amman and Washington DC, United is the only US airline flying from Jordan with this new three-time weekly nonstop service between Queen Alia International Airport and its hub at Washington Dulles, according to a statement from the airlines.

A special water salute marked the arrival of United flight 526 from Washington Dulles with United crew joining Patrick Quayle, United’s Senior Vice President International Network and Alliances, David Kinzelman, United’s Vice President Global Airport Operations, Bob Schumacher, United’s Director Sales, Dawod Suleiman, United’s Country Sales Manager Jordan and Nicolas Claude, CEO, Airport International Group on the steps of the aircraft where they flew the Jordanian and US flags.

“It is so wonderful to arrive in Amman on our Boeing 787 Dreamliner today,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s Senior Vice President International Network and Alliances.

“As the only US airline flying from Jordan direct to the US, our new service strengthens our international route network and provides our customers from Jordan with convenient one-stop connections via our Washington Dulles hub to destinations across the Americas,” Quayle said.

“We are excited to welcome the first United Airlines flight, which signals the commencement of a new direct route between Amman and Washington, DC. Having such a globally-spanning carrier at QAIA is a major milestone that underscores our commitment to expanding our airline network and offering passengers a direct link with a major connection hub in the US. In doing so, we not only enhance the passenger experience we offer, but we also reaffirm QAIA’s standing as an economic pillar and a prime gateway for both leisure and business tourism in Jordan and the Levant,” said Claude.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Chairman of Jordan Tourism Board (JTB),Nayef Al-Fayez, said that United Airlines will operate direct flights from Washington, DC to Amman starting May 6, 2022, three times a week.

Fayez added in a statement, that this first direct flight, linking the two capitals, is a major step for the Kingdom in the field of tourism, as linking Amman with Washington will contribute to encouraging American travellers to live and enjoy the experience of travelling to Jordan.

“We’re always happy to see stronger connections between Jordan and the United States that strengthen our two countries’ economies and partnership,” said US Ambassador to Jordan Henry T. Wooster.

“This new direct connection between our two capitals benefits Jordanians and Americans individually and our two economies overall, whether it be facilitating tourism, improving business connections, or sparking new educational collaboration. I look forward to seeing United’s flights bring our countries closer together,” Wooster added.

This new route is part of United’s largest transatlantic expansion in its history, in anticipation of a strong recovery in European summer travel. In total, United will launch or resume 30 transatlantic flights from mid-April through to early June.

In addition to Amman, this includes new nonstop flights to distinctive leisure destinations no other North American airline serves such as Bergen, Norway; Azores, Portugal; Palma de Mallorca, Spain and Tenerife in the Spanish Canary Islands.

The airline is also launching five new nonstop flights from some of Europe’s most popular business and tourist hubs including London, Milan, Zurich, Munich and Nice, read the statement.

United’s transatlantic route network will be more than 25 per cent larger than it was in 2019.

With this expansion, United will serve more transatlantic destinations than every other US carrier combined and will be the largest airline across the Atlantic for the first time in history, according to the statement.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

