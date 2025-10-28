Saudi Arabia - Delta Air Lines has announced the launch of its first-ever nonstop service between Atlanta (ATL) and Riyadh (RUH), Saudi Arabia, beginning in October 2026, marking a major step in the airline’s global expansion strategy and enhancing the growing economic and cultural links between the United States and the Middle East.

The new route will operate three times weekly on Delta’s Airbus A350-900, offering passengers four onboard experiences: Delta One®, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort, and Delta Main Cabin.

“Launching service to Riyadh marks a key step in Delta’s global growth as we start our second century of flight,” said Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines. “Our new flights will connect customers to this dynamic, fast-growing region while delivering the care, comfort and reliability they expect. It reflects our bold vision to create meaningful opportunities and experiences in every corner of the world in the years ahead.”

“We welcome Delta to Riyadh and look forward to the opportunities this service will create for travellers worldwide,” said Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. “This new nonstop route marks a significant milestone in strengthening connectivity between our nations and will drive business, innovation, and tourism growth.”

