UAE airlines don’t operate aircraft that were affected by technical defect that occurred in the Boeing 737 MAX 9 model, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said on Sunday.

This came after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Saturday temporarily grounded 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 jetliners for safety checks, following a cabin panel blowout that forced a new Alaska Airlines jet carrying passengers to make an emergency landing. The plane was in service for just eight weeks.

The GCAA added that the records have been verified with the Federal Aviation Administration and it is continuously monitoring updates in this regard.

Flydubai also confirmed to Khaleej Times earlier that its 737 MAX 9 aircraft were not affected after the US aviation regulator issued an emergency airworthiness directive.

The Dubai-headquartered carrier said that it is operating 737 MAX 9 planes which were not referred to in the FAA directive.

“Following The Emergency Airworthiness Directive (EAD) issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on January 6, 2024, we can confirm that the three Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft in our fleet are not affected. Flydubai operates Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft with a deactivated mid-aft exit door configuration which is not referenced in the directive,” a flydubai spokesperson said in a statement to this newspaper.

Among the six local carriers, only flydubai operates 737 MAX 9 aeroplanes.

