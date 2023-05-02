UAE-based airlines incorporate the legendary Emirati hospitality and luxury on board as they transport passengers from around the world. The carriers keep finding new ways to pamper travellers and make them as comfortable as possible.

At their stands at the ongoing Arabian Travel Market, the Emirati airlines are proving once again that they are the very best when it comes to luxury offerings.

Etihad Airways

The carrier has revealed the new interior for its Boeing 787 Dreamliners that will join the fleet in the third quarter of this year.

“Etihad’s new 787 Dreamliner cabin interior showcases further enhancements to our award-winning and industry renowned cabins. Our new Business class takes the guest experience to new heights with the second evolution of the Business Studio which was launched on the Airbus A350-1000 last year,” said Antonoaldo Neves, chief executive officer, Etihad Airways.

Etihad is the first airline in the world to introduce the Elements seat manufactured by Collins on the Boeing 787.

The new seats will provide passengers with added privacy provided by a suite door. The height of the suite has been further increased from the A350’s debut model.

Each of the 32 Business seats has direct aisle access with the cabin designed in a 1-2-1 configuration. The seats recline to a fully lie-flat-bed 78” in length and feature a 17.3” 4K TV screen, Bluetooth headphone pairing, multiple charging ports and wireless charging, as well as storage.

The newest 787 will feature 271 seats which are lighter in weight. The seats boast “an increased feeling of space” created by the smart design and adjustments, including a slimmer profile armrest.

Flydubai

The airline has unveiled its latest premium business class seat. The Business Suite is designed exclusively for single-aisle aircraft. Ten suites will be introduced to a number of the carrier’s newest aircraft before the end of 2023. The new seat will offer all passengers in Business Class direct aisle access.

flydubai is the launch customer for this brand-new seat.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive officer at flydubai, said: “Our business and product offerings have evolved from the initial no-frills model over the past 14 years to cater to the ever-growing needs of our customers and the markets we operate to.

We have come a long way since the introduction of our first Business Class offering in 2013, which has served us well. Today, we are proud to unveil a new premium product which rivals the Business Class experience offered by many airlines on wide-body aircraft.”

