AnadoluJet, established as a sub-brand of Turkish Airlines in 2008 to meet the air transportation needs with more advantageous options, has started its ticket sales under the name ‘AJET’ on its official website ajet.com as of March 12.

Established as a successful brand of Turkish Airlines, AnadoluJet has carried more than 150 million passengers in 16 years.

Planning to operate as a prominent low-cost airline of a global scale, it aims to further strengthen its competitive position in the market.

Now under its new name and scope, the airline said it will offer more modern, comfortable, and accessible experience for its guests

AJET, which will operate flights to a total of 93 destinations, including 41 domestic and 52 international, with its fleet of 95 aircraft during the summer season of 2024, plans to fly to 44 countries with a fleet of 200 aircraft within the next 10 years as a global growth target.

