Announcing the passenger and cargo traffic results for May, Turkish Airlines said it increased its capacity by 7.3% in terms of available seat kilometres (ASK) compared to that of 2023, carrying a total of 7.2 million passengers and achieving a total load factor of 79.8%.

May 2024 Traffic Results

The number of carried passengers recorded as 7.2 million, with international load factor of 79.3% and domestic load factor of 84.2%.

The number of international-to-international transfer passengers increased by 3.6% from 2.4 million in 2023 to 2.5 million in the same period in 2024.

ASK increased by 7.3% to 21.3 billion during the period of May 2024 from 19.9 billion for the same period of 2023.

Cargo/mail carried during the period of May 2024 increased by 28.8% to 174,400 thousand tonnes from 135,400 tonnes in the same period of 2023.

January-May 2024 Traffic Results

The total number of passengers increased by 5.7% to 32.8 million compared to the same period of 2023.

The number of international-to-international passengers carried increased by 7% to 12.6 million from 11.8 million in the same period of 2023.

Total load factor decreased by 0.8 points to 80.4% compared to the same period of 2023. International load factor was 80% while domestic load factor was 83.8%.

ASK increased by 10.8% to 100 billion from 90.3 billion for the same period of 2023.

Cargo/mail carried during this period increased by 33.7% to 814,700 tonnes from 609,200 tonnes in the same period of 2023.

At the end of May 2024, the number of aircraft in the fleet reached 456. –

