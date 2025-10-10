Turkish Airlines, the flag carrier of Türkiye, and Air Algérie, the flag carrier of Algeria, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation and revise their codeshare agreement with a broadened scope.

Agreements were signed by the Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi and Air Algérie CEO Hamza Benhamouda at Air Algérie’s Headquarters in Algiers with senior executives from both airlines in attendance.

The MoU establishes a framework for enriched cooperation, including an expanded codeshare agreement. In addition to increased connectivity, the two carriers will explore joint initiatives in cargo interline services, aircraft leasing, catering, lounge access, maintenance and ground handling operations. Turkish Airlines and Air Algérie also plan to cooperate on environmental projects, sustainability initiatives, and training programs. The partnership aims to support business growth while fostering cultural, social, and economic exchange between Türkiye and Algeria.

Ekşi stated: “Our continuing partnership with Air Algérie reflects our commitment to long-term, sustainable collaboration. This agreement marks a key step in deepening ties between both airlines. As the airline flying to more countries than any other, we remain committed to expanding cooperation across multiple areas to provide greater benefits and options for our guests. We are confident this partnership will enrich cultural and economic connections between Türkiye and Algeria and drive mutual growth.”

Benhamouda said: “We are honoured to welcome the Turkish Airlines delegation to our headquarters in Algiers, as we continue to strengthen the ties between our two airlines and our two countries. We are very pleased with this new milestone in our strategic partnership with Turkish Airlines. This comprehensive agreement, covering multiple areas of cooperation and the exchange of expertise, will undoubtedly bring mutual benefits to both our companies and to our passengers.”

