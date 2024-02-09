Saudi Arabia - Textron Aviation, the general aviation business unit of the conglomerate Textron, plans to boost its relationship with longtime channel partner Wallan Group, a leader in the automotive sector in Saudi Arabia by setting up an authorised service facility for Beechcraft King Air turboprops.

The Beechcraft King Air is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation, company.

"Wallan Group has a proven track record of providing quality maintenance and excellent service to our Cessna Citation customers," said Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Mission Sales, Textron Aviation.

Wallan Group has served as an authorized service facility for Cessna Citation jets since 2008. With Textron Aviation’s focused sales and support efforts in the Kingdom, the company looks forward to its continuing relationship with the Wallan Group and support of customers within the Kingdom.

"With an established and growing base of King Air aircraft in the Kingdom, this latest authorization provides an even greater level of convenience and in-country support," he noted.

"We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers," he noted.

With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special missions, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide.

"Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).