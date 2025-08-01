Aviation leaders from around the world will gather in Durban from 12–14 August 2025 for the 3rd Next Generation of Aviation Professionals (NGAP) Global Summit, jointly hosted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA).

The summit comes in response to aviation’s growing need for a qualified, inclusive and future-ready workforce to support long-term growth and resilience across the sector.

Millions needed to fill global aviation roles

According to ICAO forecasts, by 2037 the sector will require more than 665,000 aircraft maintenance technicians, 554,000 pilots, 922,000 cabin crew members and 106,000 air traffic controllers. These figures represent only part of the broader workforce demands in the global aviation ecosystem.

South Africa, through its role in the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) initiative, is expected to contribute to job creation across the continent, with nearly 600,000 jobs forecast to be generated in Africa alone.

"South Africa, alongside its African partners, is dedicated to ensuring that Africa’s unique concerns ranging from safety, security, infrastructure to environmental sustainability are addressed," says Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy.

Coordinating global action

The NGAP Summit will provide a platform for governments, industry players, training institutions and youth representatives to align on strategies to develop aviation talent pipelines.

"I am certain that there will be a lot of insights and recommendations that the sector will take forward from the various 2025 NGAP Summit deliberations," says Poppy Khoza, director of civil aviation at SACAA.

"With South Africa a leading voice in many ICAO platforms on global aviation matters, we also look forward to hosting a number of our fellow Member States in our country, and to see them collaborate on some ideas with their South African counterparts."

Focus on innovation and inclusion

Held under the theme , the summit will spotlight innovative training methods, technology-enabled learning, and sustainable career development, with a strong focus on youth and emerging markets.

"Every State has an interest in securing the talent required for a safe and resilient future for international civil aviation. This is particularly vital for youth and communities in parts of the world where aviation can be a powerful catalyst for sustainable development," says Salvatore Sciacchitano, president of the ICAO Council.

Building partnerships and policy frameworks

The summit supports the implementation of ICAO’s NGAP Strategy, which promotes advocacy, workforce forecasting, training, and outreach. It is also aligned with ICAO’s Strategic Plan 2026–2050, which places human development at the centre of global aviation objectives.

"The ICAO 2025 NGAP Summit will help ensure that no State is left behind in benefiting from the opportunities that aviation can offer," says Juan Carlos Salazar, ICAO secretary general.

"ICAO is working with partners around the world to build the infrastructure, training capacity, and education partnerships needed to develop tomorrow’s aviation professionals, especially in countries where investment in people can drive broader transformation."

