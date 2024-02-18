Sharjah Airport received the first flight of Fly Jinnah, a leading low-cost carrier in Pakistan operated jointly by Lakson Group of Pakistan and Air Arabia Group of the UAE.

The new carrier was welcomed during a ceremony held in the presence of Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the UAE, Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, Iqbal Ali Lakhani, Chairman of Fly Jinnah, and a group of representatives from the Authority, Air Arabia, and the Pakistani airline.

It will operate on the route between Islamabad and Sharjah with two daily flights. The move comes in line with Sharjah Airport’s continuous efforts to deliver a wide array of services to its partners while catering to the needs of operators and passengers alike and ensuring a smooth operation.

Sharjah Airport is currently expanding its range of flight options and destinations it offers with an aim to bolster the confidence of passengers. Furthermore, by providing exceptional services and travel procedures along with leveraging the airport’s ideal location and ongoing expansion efforts to boost capacity, it seeks to ensure a seamless and satisfying travel experience. The airport is also actively pursuing strategies to attract more airlines and foster new partnerships to introduce new routes and elevate its services by integrating cutting-edge technologies.