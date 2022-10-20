Sharjah Airport has welcomed the inaugural flight of Nile Air, the largest private airline in Egypt, which flew in from Cairo International Airport. The carrier will operate two flights a week between Sharjah and Cairo on Friday and Sunday.

The welcoming ceremony organized by Sharjah Airport was attended by several department heads, stakeholders and strategic partners from the authority, alongside Ahmed Oraby, Deputy Chief Commercial Officer at Nile Air.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said: “We are delighted to welcome Nile Air to Sharjah, and are pleased that they chose the emirate as a new destination to enhance air connectivity for travellers from both destinations. We are committed to constantly expanding the network of global destinations available to travellers and attracting new international carriers to Sharjah Airport, in line with the Authority’s aspirations to support tourism movement between the two destinations. This will also help meet our customers’ growing demand for travel and will support our strategy to strengthen Sharjah Airport’s position as a global aviation hub for passenger travel.”

Ahmed Oraby added: “We are pleased to have launched operations connecting Sharjah and Cairo international airports, especially at a time when Sharjah is witnessing an accelerated pace of development, not to mention its importance as a destination of great cultural and historical significance, which also makes it a unique tourism hub as well.”

Nile Air, which entered the UAE market in 2016, is the first and largest private airline in Egypt. The airline operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircrafts in Egypt and offers both the economy and business class options to its customers, providing them with easy and comfortable choices to choose from.

