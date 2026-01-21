The Sharjah Airport Authority announced record results for 2025, with Sharjah International Airport welcoming 19.48 million passengers, compared to 17.1 million in 2024 and 15.36 million in 2023, achieving a growth rate of 13.9%.

This performance reflects the continued upward trajectory in passenger traffic, aviation activity, and air cargo operations, translating into balanced expansion in destination networks, partnerships, and institutional accreditations, and reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a key hub for air transport and logistics.

The total number of flights increased to 116,657 in 2025, compared to 107,760 flights in 2024 and 98,433 in 2023, recording 8.3% growth. This confirms Sharjah Airport’s pivotal role in strengthening regional and international air connectivity, driven by network expansion, rising tourism demand, and enhanced operational capacity.

Air cargo operations at Sharjah Airport continued to grow in 2025, with total handled cargo reaching 204,323 tonnes, compared to 195,909 tonnes in 2024 and 141,358 tonnes in 2023, reflecting a sustained upward performance in this vital sector.

Sea flight through Sharjah Airport also recorded growth over the past three years, with handled volumes reaching 12,566 tonnes in 2023, 14,035 tonnes in 2024, and rising to 16,770 tonnes in 2025, reflecting increasing demand for this logistics route and its role in supporting trade flows and integrated supply chains.

This growth highlights the expansion of Sharjah Airport’s capabilities as a strategic logistics hub linking Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, supported by growing demand for air cargo and sea- flight cargo solutions, and strengthened partnerships with major global cargo companies, further consolidating Sharjah’s position within global supply chains.

On this occasion, Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Airport Authority, said that the results achieved in 2025 reflect the success of the airport’s long-term strategy and its ongoing commitment to operational excellence. This has been evident in the continuous rise in passenger numbers and cargo volumes, in line with the Authority’s goals to enhance capacity, elevate service quality, and support Sharjah’s economic and tourism ambitions.

He added that continued investment in infrastructure, digital systems, and sustainability initiatives remains a cornerstone of the airport’s growth, alongside expanding partnerships with airlines and logistics operators.

Supporting economic growth

For his part, Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Airport Authority, said that the 2025 results reflect the airport’s advanced role in supporting travel and business movement, strengthening Sharjah’s position as a key destination on the regional and international market map.

He noted that this growth is underpinned by an integrated ecosystem that includes advanced infrastructure, effective operational governance, and a supportive regulatory environment, enabling the airport to meet rising demand efficiently while maintaining high levels of service quality and reliability.

Sharjah Airport continued expanding its flight network in 2025 by adding direct destinations to major global capitals and cities. Air Arabia launched direct flights from Sharjah to Krabi (Thailand), Munich (Germany), Prague (Czech Republic), Warsaw Modlin (Poland), Vienna (Austria), Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Sochi (Russia), and Damascus (Syria). It also recently announced the addition of London (UK) to its destinations starting next March.

Sharjah Airport also added new destinations in 2025 to Ahvaz, Qeshm, and Bandar Abbas in Iran.

Four new international airlines joined Sharjah Airport in 2025: SalamAir (Oman), Caspian Airlines (Iran), Fly Sham (Syria), and Ethiopian Airlines, strengthening connectivity to more than 100 global destinations and supporting the continued expansion of the airport’s air network.

In 2025, Sharjah Airport launched a package of new services aimed at saving passengers time and effort. These include a home check-in service, allowing departing passengers to complete procedures before arriving at the airport and proceed directly to passport control upon arrival, reducing overall travel time.

The airport also introduced a hospitality service that facilitates travel procedures upon arrival or before departure, allowing passengers to relax in the hospitality lounge at the entrance of the recently opened Departures Building, where users can complete check-in and receive their boarding passes.

Sharjah Airport also announced the rollout of advanced 5G+ network coverage, becoming the first airport in the UAE to offer this service, in cooperation with du, enhancing user experience through fast and reliable connectivity.

The airport employs smart systems and digital solutions to simplify travel procedures from check-in to boarding, improving mobility and operational safety. It has also launched a smart information desk providing interactive digital services and dedicated support for people of determination.

The airport’s medical centre has undergone comprehensive upgrades and modern equipment to enhance readiness.

Sharjah Airport also offers comfortable accommodation for transit passengers through a dedicated in-airport hotel, meeting short-stay needs and providing a relaxing environment.

The “Hala” service provides personalised reception, assistance, and support for the elderly and people of determination, reflecting the airport’s commitment to inclusive passenger care.

On the government services side, UAE citizens can now renew their passports 24/7 at Sharjah Airport, in partnership with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, simplifying procedures and saving time.