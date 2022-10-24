Sharjah Airport has recorded over 9.5 million passengers at the end of the third quarter of 2022, reflecting a growth rate of 141 per cent, as compared to 3.9 million passengers in the third quarter of 2021.

Additionally, aircraft movement at the Airport also increased by 81.65 per cent with 64,780 flights until September end, as compared to 35,662 flights in the end of third quarter for 2021.

Furthermore, the total cargo handled by Sharjah Airport since the beginning of the year amounted to 135,038 tons, marking a growth rate of 38.71 per cent, while during the same period last year the Airport handled 97,000 tons.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said: “We have witnessed an outstanding performance by Sharjah Airport with increased passengers and cargo handling numbers, marking a significant milestone during the recovery period from Covid-19 pandemic.

“With this, the Airport not only has achieved remarkable position in terms of statistics and numbers, but also provided high quality of services and achieved customer satisfaction through its smart travel services, digital services, and smart solutions. The Airport has maintained the highest international standards in its offerings and provided travellers with unique travel experiences.”

Al Midfa highlighted that despite the peak travel season and rising travel demands during summer and Hajj seasons, Sharjah Airport Authority has successfully accomplished record numbers and provided exceptional services.

He stated that the Authority will constantly make efforts to further enhance quality and responsibility towards its customers. Additionally, he said that travel rates are projected to rise in the last quarter owing to the increase in tourist destinations and rising demands for travel via Sharjah Airport.

