Sharjah Airport has reported its aviation, travel, and cargo performance results for the third quarter of 2024, demonstrating consistent growth across all operations. Passenger numbers during this period surpassed 4.392 million, a 10 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The airport also recorded a 6.7 percent increase in flight movements, totalling 27,758 flights operated by 35 airlines.

Sharjah Airport continued its record growth in cargo handling, reaching 46,284 tonnes, a year-on-year increase of over 32 percent. Additionally, sea-air cargo operations rose by 7.8 percent, handling 3,236 tonnes.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA), emphasised that Sharjah Airport remains a significant contributor to Sharjah’s diverse economic sectors, particularly tourism, trade, and business. This positive growth in travel, aviation, and cargo strengthens the airport’s competitive edge, reinforcing its position as a leading service provider and supporting its goal to rank among the top five regional airports.

Al Midfa noted that the airport’s increasing operational performance aligns with Sharjah’s broader economic growth, establishing it as a premier destination for tourism, investment, residence, and business. The airport’s ambitious development plans aim to deliver world-class services, bolstering passenger and airline confidence, and providing a safe, seamless travel experience through innovative technologies and sustainable practices.

Sharjah Airport Authority continues to implement its new expansion project, which seeks to increase the airport’s capacity to 25 million passengers annually by the end of 2027. The project includes upgrades to cargo facilities to meet growing demand, allowing the airport to efficiently handle higher volumes of operations and cargo.