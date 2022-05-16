Saudi Arabia - Riyadh Airports Company (RAC) signed four agreements with major international corporations and national institutions to improve the quality and efficiency of its services on the sidelines of the recently concluded Future Aviation Form.

The company signed a memorandum of understanding with DAA to explore investment opportunities in the Mena region. It also signed a strategic partnership with Accenture in Saudi Arabia to provide innovative cybersecurity services to enhance the protection of its digital assets, operational systems, and infrastructure at KKIA.

RAC signed a further agreement with the international firm SITA to develop and improve passenger onboarding systems and upgrade KKIA’s infrastructure with the latest advanced technologies.

Finally, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Academy of Civil Aviation to provide training programs for employees to maximize compliance with international and local standards and improve services provided by the operational sector.

RAC, which manages and operates King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, also received three awards at the

The airport received the ‘Best Airport’ award in the International Airports category (+15 million passengers), the ‘Best Security Inspection Area’ and the ‘Best Customs Inspection Area’.

On the sidelines of the Forum, RAC through utilizing innovative solutions to promote sustainability and growth.

Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Maghlouth, CEO of RAC, also took part in a panel discussion titled ‘Airports Reimagined’, during which participants discussed the new global trends for the development of the aviation sector. The discussions took place as airports and relevant authorities worldwide are working to restore the air transport network and boost traveller confidence in the post-Covid pandemic phase.

"We are honoured to have been a part of the Future Aviation Forum and are delighted to have received three awards recognizing the standards of excellence that we work to maintain at KKIA. This is a new milestone for us at KKIA, and I would like to congratulate all KKIA employees on their efforts in helping us take home these awards,” said Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Maghlouth.

“By participating in this international event, we aim to contribute to the forum's main pillars of innovation, growth, and sustainability while strengthening the Kingdom's position as a regional and global international air transport hub," Al-Maghlouth added.

"I'd like to extend my appreciation and gratitude to GACA for hosting this forum at an ideal time, as the world is moving beyond pandemic." Al-Maghlouth also stated.

The Future of Aviation Forum was launched in the presence of civil aviation sector representatives from around the world, as well as CEOs of several international air transport carriers and investors, as well as more than 120 speakers in 40 sessions spread over three days to explore the future of aviation.

