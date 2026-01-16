ALULA — Minister of Culture and Governor of the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), Prince Badr bin Farhan, inaugurated the expansion of the lounges and terminal facilities at AlUla International Airport.

The inauguration was attended by General Authority of Civil Aviation President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej and RCU Chief Executive Officer Abeer Al-Aql.

The expansion reflects the commission’s commitment to developing critical infrastructure and positioning AlUla as a growing logistical and aviation hub.

The project is designed to accommodate rising passenger numbers and increased domestic and international flight activity, while meeting growing demand from visitors and investors. It also reinforces the airport’s role as a key enabler of tourism and economic development in AlUla.

According to the RCU, the expansion is built around three pillars: supporting sustainable growth in AlUla, enhancing operational readiness and the passenger experience, and delivering an integrated system serving travelers, investors and airlines.

The commission said the development supports the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030, while enhancing AlUla’s appeal as an investment destination in the tourism and aviation sectors.

The project increased the total terminal area by about 44%, from 3,800 square meters to approximately 5,450 square meters, raising annual passenger capacity from 400,000 to 700,000, a 75% increase.

Passenger experience upgrades include the introduction of smart solutions and technologies such as electronic gates to speed up procedures and improve service quality.

The international arrivals hall was expanded, increasing passport control counters from four to 12 to ensure readiness for future traffic growth.

The airport expansion forms part of a broader development program at AlUla International Airport, including the expansion of destination networks and the attraction of international airlines.

During the most recent Future Investment Initiative forum, the RCU also signed an agreement to manage and operate a private aircraft terminal, enhancing ground services and long-term operational readiness.

