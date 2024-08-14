Riyadh – Saudi Ground Services Company won a SAR 1.50 billion project award from the Aviation Services Company (Riyadh Air), on 12 August 2024, to provide ground handling services.

The contract will commence on 1 September 2024 and will last for 55 months, with an option to extendfor disclosure.

Under this contract, the Tadawul-listed company will provide ground handling services for all Riyadh Air flights. This includes ramp services and passenger terminal services for both domestic and international flights at King Khalid International Airport.

In the first half (H1) of 2024, Saudi Ground Services posted 66.26% higher net profits at SAR 149.59 million, compared to SAR 89.97 million in H1-23.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

