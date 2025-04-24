As the Enugu Airport temporarily shuts down for runway repairs, Chinua Achebe International Cargo and Passenger Airport in Umueri, Anambra State, has stepped up to fill the gap.

With its modern facilities, operational readiness, and strategic positioning, the airport is fully prepared to handle the anticipated surge in traffic.

The airport, named after the literary icon and inaugurated in 2021, is now a hub of bustling activity as diverted flights begin arriving.

Managing Director/CEO Mr. Martins Nwafor, disclosed that the airport has already begun accommodating United Nigeria Airlines’ early morning operations and is expecting increased frequency from Air Peace, the airport’s pioneer operator.

Discussions with several other airlines, including Ibom Air, ValuJet, Rano Air, and Overland, are also ongoing, with incentives such as free office space and collaborative marketing efforts being offered to encourage their operations.

The airport’s infrastructure is impressive, featuring a 3.7 km long and 45-meter-wide runway, the second longest in Nigeria, which can handle large aircraft including the Boeing 747-800 series.

The airport’s modern navigation aids, including a fully functional instrument landing system (ILS), DVOR, PAPI lights, approach and runway edge lighting, and other navigational aids, support all-weather operations, day or night.

To manage the expected increase in traffic, cooling systems and terminal amenities are being reinforced, and the terminal can handle 400 departing and 600 arriving passengers.

Free shuttle services from the airport to designated points are also being introduced to assist passengers with ground transportation.

Despite concerns over general insecurity in the region, Nwafor affirmed that the airport has not recorded any security breach in over three years of operation, thanks to robust security measures, including over 45 police and civil defense officers, 23 local vigilantes, and full perimeter fencing.

Aviation security and firefighting services are provided through a service agreement with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

With aviation fuel now readily available on-site, the airport is well-equipped to ensure uninterrupted airline services. Since operations began on December 7, 2021, the airport has handled over 450,000 passengers and about 7,000 flights, with Air Peace and United Nigeria Airlines remaining the primary operators.

The airport is self-sustaining, covering its staff salaries and basic operational costs through internally generated revenue, and the state government has supported infrastructure development with firefighting equipment, medical facilities, and maintenance tools.

Positioned between Enugu, Asaba, Owerri, and Port Harcourt, the airport benefits from its central location in the Southeast, offering convenience to travelers and boosting its appeal as a regional aviation hub.

Nwafor was confident that Anambra State has both the vision and the resources to manage the airport sustainably without needing to transfer control to FAAN. He emphasized that the facility is more than just a transport hub; it is a catalyst for development, investment, and connectivity in the region.

With the closure of the Enugu Airport turning attention toward Umueri, Chinua Achebe International Airport appears well-poised to demonstrate its value and capacity, and perhaps permanently establish itself as a preferred gateway to the Southeast.

