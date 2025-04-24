TOULOUSE — Saudia Group signed a deal with Airbus to order the first wide-body aircraft for flyadeal as it expands its operational capabilities.

The agreement includes up to 20 A330neo aircraft, with 10 firm orders allocated to flyadeal — its first venture into the wide-body segment.

Renowned for its fuel efficiency, extended range, and operational versatility, the A330neo supports Saudia Group’s strategy to broaden its network and introduce new international destinations. Aircraft deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2027 and conclude in 2029.

The signing ceremony took place at the Airbus factory in Toulouse, France, in the presence of Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, and Christian Scherer, CEO of Airbus’ Commercial Aircraft business. The agreement was formally signed by Saleh Eid, Vice President of Fleet Management at Saudia Group, and Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Executive Vice President of Sales for Commercial Aircraft at Airbus.

“This deal marks a pivotal milestone in our ambitious strategy to modernize and expand our fleet,” said Engr. Al-Omar. “It builds on last year’s historic agreement with Airbus for 105 aircraft and aligns with our national strategy. Our goal is to connect 250 destinations and support the travel of more than 330 million travelers and 150 million tourists by 2030.”

He added that the order would enhance operational efficiency, modernize the fleet, and improve aircraft maintenance standards.

Christian Scherer described the A330neo as a “technological marvel” and emphasized its importance in supporting Saudia Group’s long-haul ambitions. “The A330neo’s proven versatility, new-generation efficiency, and excellent passenger experience will perfectly support Saudia Group’s strategic growth and solidify their position as a global aviation leader,” he said.

The agreement reflects a deep-rooted relationship between Saudi Arabia and France, with the Saudia-Airbus partnership dating back to 1984, when the first A300-600 was delivered. Today’s expanded collaboration underscores shared goals in innovation and growth, including the development of a certified Airbus Manufacturing and Maintenance Center in Jeddah’s MRO Village, positioning the Kingdom as a regional aviation hub.

Beyond fleet expansion, the partnership is creating high-value job opportunities in France and across Europe, while contributing to global aviation innovation.

Saudia Group currently operates a fleet of 194 aircraft across commercial, cargo, and logistics operations.

