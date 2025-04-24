Saudi Arabiab - King Khalid International Airport has welcomed the inaugural flight of British airline Virgin Atlantic, arriving from London Heathrow and carrying the company's founder, Richard Branson on April 23, reported SPA.

The new daily route supports Saudi Vision 2030's ambitious tourism plans and reflects the growing ties between Saudi Arabia and the UK, expecting a rise in air travel.

Minister of Tourism and Saudi Tourism Authority Chairman of the Board of Directors Ahmed Al-Khateeb stated that this marks a step toward establishing Saudi Arabia as a leading global tourism destination, anticipating that more visitors from UK and around the world will explore the Kingdom's attractions through this partnership.

Branson praised the airline's arrival in Riyadh, noting the Kingdom's rapid growth and expressing confidence that customers worldwide will enjoy their flights.

