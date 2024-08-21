Riyadh: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has issued the classification index for air transport service providers and airports to inform passengers about their performance and help them make informed choices. The assessment is based on the number of complaints filed with GACA by travellers.



According to GACA, 1422 complaints were filed by travellers on Saudi air carriers in July. Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) had the fewest complaints among the airlines, 25 per 100,000 travellers, and a complaint resolution rate of 100%. Flynas came in second, with 27 complaints per 100,000 travellers and a resolution rate of 100%.



Flyadeal came in third with 34 complaints per 100,000 travellers and a resolution rate of 99%. The most common complaints in July were about luggage, flights, and tickets.



According to the report, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh had a remarkably low complaint rate of 0.4% per 100,000 passengers and a 100% complaint resolution rate, despite serving over 6 million annual passengers. With less than 6 million annual passengers, Hail International Airport had a complaint rate of 1% per 100,000 passengers and a 100% complaint resolution rate. Bisha Airport had the lowest complaints among domestic airports, with a complaint rate of 3% per 100,000 passengers and a 100% complaint resolution rate. These low complaint rates testify to the high quality of service these airports provide.



GACA reiterated that the monthly classification report aims to help passengers make informed choices, promote transparency, demonstrate its credibility and keenness to deal with travellers' complaints, stimulate fair competition, and develop and improve services.



According to the authority, multiple communication channels are kept open around the clock to enable interaction with travellers and airport visitors. They are: Call Center number 1929, WhatsApp service at 0115253333, email: gaca-info@gaca.gov.sa, social media accounts, and GACA's website.



Through these channels, the authority receives complaints concerning boarding passes, employee behavior, and services for persons with disabilities and limited mobility.



In support of its partnering airports, GACA prepared a booklet containing guidelines on handling traveller complaints. The booklet, which was circulated among airport operators, sets out service agreements and the rules for all types of complaints and inquiries.



The authority also trains, through regularly held workshops, employees of national airlines and ground service companies that deal directly with travellers on how to comply with passenger protection regulations.