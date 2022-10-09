In a significant step which connects two ancient cities, AlUla International Airport celebrated the arrival of the first direct flight of leading Saudi low-cost carrier flynas from Egyptian capital Cairo.

A special ceremony was held at AlUla airport on October 6 to greet the debut flight in the presence of representatives from flynas, the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), and AlUla International Airport.

flynas will operate two weekly flights - on Saturdays and Thursdays - from AlUla International Airport to Cairo International Airport.

The Saudi budget carrier had recently announced the resumption of its flights from AlUla to Riyadh, Dammam, and Dubai, with two weekly flights for each destination.

It was the first-ever airline to launch international scheduled flights to AlUla from Dubai back in November 2021.

The Saudi airline connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations through its fleet of over 38 aircraft, and it has transported more than 60 million passengers since its establishment in 2007.

flynas pointed out that these twice-a-week flights were aimed at supporting the Saudi Vision 2030’s plans to transform AlUla into a world-preferred visitor destination known for its history and culture, praising RCU’s cooperation and support to achieve mutual objectives to make AlUla even more accessible to international visitors.

RCU Chief Destination Management and Marketing Officer Phillip Jones said: "Today we welcome the connection between two cities with globally significant historical and cultural appeal with flynas’ first direct flight between AlUla and Cairo."

"With increased airlift capacity from domestic and international cities, we will continue to build a sustainable tourism eco-system in AlUla opening up our stunning landscapes, heritage sites and unique events to more people globally," he added.

Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561 sq km area, includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned.

AlUla offers high-end curated experiences in heritage, art, culture, wellness and adventure.

As a vital city located along the famous incense-trading route running from southern Arabia, north into Egypt and beyond, AlUla's oases dotted the area and offered a much-needed respite for caravans of weary travellers, providing a welcoming place to rest, commune and recharge.

The inaugural flight arrives in AlUla the same day as superstar Egyptian singer Angham performs for the first time at Maraya, revealed Jones.

Angham has a huge profile in the region and Saudi fans were quick to get their tickets to the 550 seat show highlighting the common culture between Cairo and AlUla, he added.

