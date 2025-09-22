Ties between Saudi Arabia and the United States were further stregthened in the aviation sector during a visit to the US by a delegation from the Saudi civil aviation sector, led by Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).

The delegation visited the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the headquarters of Boeing in Washington DC, as well as the Dreamliner facility in Charleston, South Carolina, where the company builds the 787 Dreamliner.

Collaboration opportunities in civil aviation, aircraft manufacturing and maintenance services, sustainability, and advanced technologies initiatives were among the many topics discussed across the two-day visit, said a statement from GCAA.

The visit was aimed at enhancing co-operation with the US in knowledge exchange, technology transfer, and localisation of the aviation industry, in line with the kingdom’s goal of becoming a global industrial and logistics hub in aviation as part of its economic diversification, as set out in Vision 2030, it stated.

During the visit, GACA delegation sealed a MoU with Boeing at the company’s headquarters in Washington DC on the field of sustainability and advanced air mobility.

It was signed by Captain Sulaiman Al Muhaimidi, GACA’s Executive Vice President for Aviation Safety and Environmental Sustainability, and Asaad AlJomoai, President of Boeing Saudi Arabia.

On the second day, the delegation had a tour around the 787 Dreamliner facility in Charleston, South Carolina.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Al Duailej said: "By engaging with global aviation regulators and manufacturers, GACA is supporting Vision 2030 objectives to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s role as a hub connecting three continents, delivering greater connectivity and travel experiences for the Kingdom’s passengers."

With new Saudi airlines being launched, record aircraft orders and a focus on innovation and sustainability, the visit highlights the unprecedented opportunities being created by the Kingdom and underscores the strong Saudi-US aviation partnership," he stated.

Al Muhaimidi said: "This partnership with Boeing reflects GACA’s commitment to creating safer, smarter skies through advanced air mobility innovation. The effort further cements Saudi Arabia at the forefront of the future of aviation.

In Washington, the visiting delegation met FAA Deputy Administrator Chris Rocheleau.

The meeting reviewed areas of co-operation, including exchange of expertise in aviation safety, development of specialised training programmes for Saudi aircraft airworthiness engineers and inspectors, and support for innovation in emerging fields such as advanced air mobility and unmanned aircraft systems.

The two sides also explored avenues for strengthening co-operation in air traffic management, infrastructural development, and safety standards, as well as highlighting the kingdom’s enablers and incentives to attract quality investments.

