RIYADH - Saudi Arabia’s airports achieved record growth of 9.6 percent with receiving 140.9 million passengers, and these include 76 million international and 65 million domestic passengers during the year 2025.

According to the statistics for 2025, the Kingdom’s air traffic surpassed regional rates, reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-growing and most advanced aviation markets in the world. This was mainly driven by tourism growth, global events, and increasing international air connectivity.

The 9.6 percent growth rate was not merely a figure; it was the result of expanded capacity and air connectivity. This growth coincided with a notable 8.3 percent increase in flights, bringing the total to around 980,400, clearly indicating the sustainability of the sector’s recovery.

This growth was clearly reflected in major airports, as King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah continued to lead the scene with a 38 percent share of total passenger traffic and a daily average of 146,000 passengers, exceeding its capacity utilization rate by 107 percent.

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh also recorded a strong performance, accounting for 29 percent of total passengers with a daily average of 112,000 passengers, while Madinah and Dammam airports recorded historic surges with capacity utilization rates exceeding 137 percent and 112 percent respectively.

At the international level, the Kingdom succeeded in securing air connectivity to 176 international destinations with high-frequency rates of 52 flights or more per year, enhancing ease of access to the Kingdom from different continents.

The Kingdom also reinforced its distinction on the world’s busiest air corridors, as the Cairo–Jeddah route ranked second globally with 5.8 million seats, while the Dubai–Riyadh route ranked seventh globally with 4.5 million seats.

In parallel with passenger traffic growth, the air cargo sector witnessed stability, with cargo volumes reaching 1.18 million tons, and the three major airports of Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam accounting for the largest share, reflecting the aviation sector’s role as a key driver of economic growth and logistics services.

These statistics showed that 2025 was a year of “soaring to the top,” as the Kingdom consolidated its role as a pivotal player in international air navigation, making its airports a gateway to the future.

