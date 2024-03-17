JEDDAH — Airports Holding has announced the comprehensive readiness of Saudi Arabia's international and domestic airports for the influx of pilgrims during the holy month of Ramadan this year.

An integrated operational plan has been prepared to handle the anticipated increase in pilgrim numbers throughout the blessed month.

Efforts are being made to enhance operational and informational readiness, anticipate communication crises, monitor risks, and improve operational performance, aiming to refine the travel experience through Saudi airports.

This includes streamlining arrival procedures, coordinating with government and private entities operating at airports, and overseeing the execution of the operational plan.

The plan entails making necessary preparations and readying lounges, sites, and facilities to welcome pilgrims and efficiently manage their arrival procedures at Saudi airports.

