Riyadh – Mubasher: Saudi Airlines Catering Company has reported net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 14.05 million in 2021, against net losses of SAR 334.68 million in 2020.

The company’s revenues soared by 30.85% to SAR 1.21 billion last year, compared to SAR 926.57 million in 2020, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.17in 2021, versus a loss per share of SAR 4.08 in 2020.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, the Saudi listed firm turned profitable at SAR 15.40 million, compared to losses of SAR 106.50 million in the same period a year earlier.

