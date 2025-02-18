Sanad group announced a new collaboration with Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, for aircraft engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services.

This collaboration highlights RTX's commitment to Tawazun Economic Programme, overseen by Tawazun Council. As a flagship initiative, it aims to revolutionise and enhance industrial capabilities within the aerospace sector, positioning it at the forefront of sectoral advancement.

The agreement was announced during the second day of IDEX 2025 at the Tawazun Council Chalet, in the presence of Martina Strong, US Ambassador to the UAE, Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General at Tawazun Council, Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of Mubadala's UAE Investments platform; Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, CEO of Operations at Tawazun Council; Eric Wagner, Senior Director of Commercial Engines Transformation at Pratt & Whitney; Tom Laliberty, President of Land and Air Defense Systems (LADS) at Raytheon, an RTX business; Bryan Barker, Vice President of Global Industrialisation at Raytheon; and Fahad Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Raytheon Emirates.

The agreement was signed by Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad, Majed Saif Al Shamsi, Director of the Economic Programme at Tawazun Council, Marc Meredith, VP, GTF Aftermarket Programmes in Pratt & Whitney, and Chander Nijon, VP, Systems, Strategy and Global Operations in Raytheon.

Majed Al Shamsi stated, "We have facilitated this project through the Tawazun Economic Programme; this initiative is a key milestone in the aerospace industry. By enhancing capabilities in aerospace, logistics, and supply chain management, it supports the country's sustainable transformation and national vision while creating job opportunities for Emirati talent and boosting in-country value."

He added that the aerospace industry plays a vital role in advancing the UAE's journey toward a knowledge-based economy, driven by the support of our wise leadership. Strengthening cooperation with industry leaders and accelerating technology localisation, will elevate national capabilities to global standards.

Amer Siddiqui, Executive Director in Mubadala's UAE Investment Platform and Sanad's Chairman, commented, "This agreement underscores our unwavering commitment to establishing, nurturing, and developing national companies that stimulate sustainable economic growth, enhancing our role as catalysts for innovation and progress in the aviation industry."

With Sanad's established leadership in the aviation sector, the new maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) engine services collaboration with Pratt & Whitney represents a significant step towards positioning the UAE and Abu Dhabi as a global integrated aerospace hub, he noted.

Janahi, in turn, said, "Our new agreement with Pratt & Whitney propels us into the top tier of global engine MRO providers in the aviation sector. Collaborating with industry leaders allows us to deliver cutting-edge engineering capabilities, create high-skilled jobs for the Emiratis, and nurture a talented local workforce."

Meredith stated, "As the GTF engine fleet continues to increase along with aftermarket demand, we are committed to expanding our global network with industry-leading MRO providers such as Sanad. As a service provider for the V2500 engine for more than a decade, Sanad will provide customers with the high level of service they expect."