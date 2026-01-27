Absa Corporate and Investment Banking has successfully concluded a USD72 million (approximately ZAR1.26 billion) structured asset finance facility with Aircraft Engine Lease Finance Inc. (AELF), a US-based commercial aircraft and engine leasing platform.

The transaction strengthens an existing relationship between Absa and AELF and supports the lessor’s strategy to expand and diversify its fleet across Africa and other growth markets. Absa CIB acted as Mandated Lead Arranger and Senior Lender on the transaction.

Headquartered in Chicago, AELF specializes in mid life aircraft and engines, providing tailored leasing and financing solutions aligned to customer fleet planning objectives. The facility will enable AELF to acquire an additional aircraft, increasing the number of aircraft it has on lease with African carriers from four to five, further entrenching its presence in a high-growth aviation market.

“This transaction reflects Absa CIB’s deep expertise in structuring complex aviation finance solutions and our commitment to supporting the growth of Africa’s aviation sector. By partnering with AELF, we are enabling greater connectivity, job creation and skills development across the regional aviation value chain, while delivering a solution that creates value for both our client and Absa.”, said John Zama, Principal: Structured Asset Finance at Absa CIB.

The deployment of the aircraft is expected to have a positive economic impact, supporting employment and upskilling across the South African aviation ecosystem, including pilots, engineers, maintenance crews and ground staff. Improved access to reliable aircraft also enhances operational capacity for local airlines and contributes to broader regional connectivity.

“Absa has proven to be an exceptional partner. This transaction deepens an already strong banking relationship by providing a financing structure that supports our acquisition and growth strategy” said AJ Issenman, Director of Capital Markets at AELF. “We’re grateful to have a banking partner who understands the intricacies of the commercial aircraft leasing market and we look forward to continued collaboration as we scale our operations.”

Absa’s relationship with AELF began in 2024 and has progressed through multiple transactions in 2025, reflecting a shared commitment to long-term partnership and sustainable growth. As a Pan African lender, Absa’s participation in this transaction underscores its role in supporting critical infrastructure, enabling inclusive economic activity and contributing to the ongoing transformation of the aviation sector.

By delivering thoughtful, purpose-led financing solutions in a complex and highly regulated industry, Absa CIB continues to support clients whose ambitions are shaping the future of African aviation.

Copyright © 2026 AfricaBusiness.com - All materials can be used freely, indicating the origin AfricaBusiness.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

