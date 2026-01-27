Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) has opened financial bids for the consultancy study to develop the Sultanate’s National Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Master Plan.

The tender titled ‘Consultancy Study for Developing the national Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Master Plan’ was issued on 9 November 2025, with bids submitted and opened on 19 January 2026. A total of 28 companies purchased the tender documents.

Oman’s GIS Hub submitted the lowest financial proposal at 785,322.801 omani rials ($2.04 million), followed by UAE’s Alhambra Infrastructure Advisors DMCC at OMR 1.39 million ($3.62 million) and UK’s PricewaterhouseCoopers at OMR 2.34 million ($6.09 million).

Other bidders include Oman’s Sinan Advanced Industries at OMR 5.19 million ($13.50 million), China’s Aerospace Times Feipeng Company at OMR 2.36 million ($6.14 million)), Franc’s Bureau Veritas at OMR 4.29 million ($11.16 million), and Germany’s Dornier Consulting International at OMR 2.55 million ($6.63 million).

Under the scope of work, the selected consultant will support MTCIT and the National Steering Committee in designing and implementing Oman’s National AAM Strategy, covering regulatory, institutional, infrastructure, economic and social dimensions.

The scope also includes developing eight integrated strategic components, alongside governance frameworks, deliverables and decision-support tools spanning regulatory, institutional, infrastructure, economic, and social dimensions.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

