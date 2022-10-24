Oman - SalamAir, a low-cost airline in Oman, is set to launch two direct flights a week to Prague, the capital of Czech Republic - from Muscat and Salalah - starting from November 4.

The journey between the city of Prague and Muscat will take about six hours and fifteen minutes, said the Omani airline in a statement.

One of the most beautiful cities in Europe, Prague historic center features on the Unesco World Heritage List. The stunning city offers everything that makes a fascinating holiday, from unspoiled island destinations to enchanting alleys, gorgeous cathedrals, perfect art galleries and spectacular bridges.

A modern metropolis pulsating with life, Prague is among the most popular destinations in the world, said the Omani budget carrier, and will now be accessible to travellers from the sultanate.

SalamAir said its flights to Prague are scheduled on Fridays from Muscat and Wednesdays from Salalah.

It will be operating a fleet of modern A320neo and A321neos for its operations to Czech Republic, its second destination in Europe. This marks the airline’s further expansion into central Europe, it added.

CEO Captain Mohamed Ahmed said: "SalamAir is very excited to connect Oman with Prague. The new connection creates an excellent opportunity for the citizen of the Czech Republic to explore the warm weather in Oman and visit one of the most popular attraction sites in Muscat and Salalah, which support Oman's 2040 vision."

"Similarly, Prague represents a fantastic destination for travellers in terms of beauty and culture. The city embraces its rich history and provides the perfect backdrop for a memorable trip. The city is known for transforming itself during the winter months," stated Ahmed.

"We are committed to opening every possible door to different markets, enabling travel, trade, and business while creating demand for new travellers looking to explore and experience unforgettable holidays," he added.

Jaroslav Filip, Aviation Business Director of Travel Marketing International, GSA for SalamAir, said: "The connection from the Czech Republic to Salalah in Oman clearly has strong tourist potential. Moreover, in the case of the direct Muscat route, we can also see its business potential, and the possibility of transfers to more distant destinations in the Middle East and Asia."

"We expect SalamAir to transport up to 9,000 passengers in one direction between Oman and Czech Republic during the winter operational season. Until now, destinations in Oman have mainly been operated from Prague by seasonal charter flights," he added.

SalamAir flies to several international destinations including Dubai, Doha, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jaipur, Trivandrum, and Lucknow, Sarajevo, Istanbul, Karachi, Multan, Dhaka, Kathmandu, Baku, Phuket and Prague.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).