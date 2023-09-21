Muscat: Travel plans of hundreds of India-bound passengers were left in disarray after they received an email that their bookings on SalamAir for travel from October 1 will stand null and void. They have been told that they would receive their refund for the tickets booked.

SalamAir is a low-cost airlines from the Sultanate of Oman and currently flies to four major cities across India.

From Jaipur and Lucknow in North India to Calicut and Thiruvananthapuram in South India, the carrier provided good and cheaper options for thousands of expatriates in Oman.

Travel agencies confirmed that they have been notified on the halt of all operations to India by SalamAir.

The email from SalamAir team read: Dear Trade Partners,

We regret to inform you that we are discontinuing our flights to/from India from 01 October 2023. This decision was not made lightly, but due to the limitation of flight rights allocation to India.

We understand that this news may cause you some inconvenience, and we apologise for any difficulties that this may cause.

We have done our very best to ensure that our customers have been cared for throughout this process. Thus, we will fully refund all the passengers who have made reservations to these destinations.

If you have any questions about the refund process, please do not hesitate to contact our team.

We thank you for your understanding and support, and we will continue to work together to ensure that our customers are taken care of during this process."

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).