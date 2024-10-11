AMMAN — The Airport International Group (AIG) and Joramco on Wednesday signed an agreement for the construction of new hangars at the Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) worth JD50 million.

The agreement, signed in the presence of Minister of Transport Wesam Tahtamouni, aims to improve aircraft maintenance services and generate hundreds of jobs, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

Alongside this new agreement, two contracts between AIG and Joramco were renewed for an additional 30 years, reinforcing a long-term partnership focused on supporting QAIA's growth and strategic development.

Tahtamouni, during a visit to QAIA, held discussions with AIG CEO Nicolas Deviller, security officials and supporting companies, focusing on key projects to boost operational efficiency and improve passenger services.

Deviller expressed his gratitude for the ministry's continued support, stressing the significance of collaborative efforts that have propelled QAIA to the forefront of the airport transport sector, earning it multiple prestigious international awards and recognitions as a leading airport within the region, according to the statement.

He said: “The dedication of our teams, alongside our valuable partners and stakeholders, has been instrumental in our success. Our strong partnership with the government continues to empower us to create a seamless and positive passenger journey through QAIA."

"As we look ahead, our vision for the Kingdom’s prime gateway to the world remains firmly aligned with our strategic goals for 2023-2025. We are committed to making our airport feel like home for every passenger while reinforcing its standing as a vital centre within the region's aviation landscape,” the CEO added.

The minister also checked on QAIA’s 4.8-megawatt photovoltaic solar farm, a significant step towards achieving environmental sustainability.

By December 2024, the testing and construction phases will be completed and, once operational, the solar farm is expected to generate over 10.5 gigawatts hour of electricity annually.

This will supply nearly 25 per cent of AIG's energy needs, significantly reducing reliance on traditional power sources and cutting carbon emissions by some 12,000 tonnes, the statement said.

The minister visited the Meteorological Security Checkpoint, a facility currently undergoing rehabilitation by the Ministry of Transport.

This project ensures that QAIA remains compliant with international airport safety and security standards while enhancing the airport’s overall operational performance.

