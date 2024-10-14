Salalah – Dhofar governorate received its first charter flight from Hungary on Friday, which brought 176 tourists, including 46 representatives from Hungarian tourism offices. This marks a significant step in promoting Dhofar’s rich heritage and tourist attractions to European markets.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism stated that this initiative is part of its broader efforts to attract visitors from around the world.

Hungarian tourists will have the opportunity to explore the unique cultural and natural treasures of Dhofar, including visits to renowned heritage sites and nature reserves.

Dhofar is home to several natural reserves, such as the Jabal Samhan Reserve, the Wadi Dawkah Reserve known for its frankincense trees, and the coastal Al Akhwar Reserve. Tourists will also visit archaeological sites listed on the World Heritage List, including Al Baleed, Samharam, and Al Shisr, as well as the Museum of the Land of Frankincense. Historical forts in Taqah, Mirba, and Sadah are the highlights of the region.

The ministry added that a series of diverse tourism events and activities are planned in the coming period.

