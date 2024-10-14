Riyadh Air has entered into a strategic partnership with the FII Institute – a collaboration that marks a key milestone for both organisations that are committed to fostering growth and driving innovation within the region and beyond.

As an international, inclusive platform, the FII Institute fosters collaboration among leading minds to develop innovative solutions for the world’s most pressing challenges.

By joining forces, Riyadh Air gains exclusive access to the FII Institute’s network, including participation in the prestigious annual flagship conference and other international summits; opportunities to interact with world-renowned leaders, policymakers, investors, and innovators and access to in-depth analysis and insights on global trends, emerging technologies, and pressing challenges.

Riyadh Air, the new Saudi Arabia national carrier, envisions a future, where aviation is a means of transportation and a catalyst for positive change.

The airline’s mission is to redefine the travel experience by offering exceptional service, innovation, and a strong commitment to sustainability. Riyadh Air is dedicated to operating a modern, fuel-efficient aircraft fleet and exploring sustainable aviation technologies to reduce its environmental footprint.

The airline aims to contribute to a more sustainable future by implementing eco-friendly practices, promoting responsible tourism, and supporting local communities.

The partnership was signed in Riyadh between Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas and Richard Attias, CEO of FII Institute.

This strategic partnership comes on the heels of the announcement of the 8th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII8) conference set for October 29-31 in Riyadh under the theme “Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow.”

Douglas said: “Our strategic partnership with FII is a strong signal of our ambitions to participate in sharing of ideas to help drive positive global impact. Riyadh Air will be at the cutting edge of shaping the aviation industry of the future through continued innovation and best practices in sustainability.”

Attias said: “Riyadh Air and FII Institute are united in our commitment to unlocking sustainable opportunities that drive positive global impact. We will leverage our expertise to develop innovative solutions and create a more sustainable future for aviation and society as a whole.”

