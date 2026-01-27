Oman - SalamAir, Oman’s low-cost carrier, operated its inaugural flight from Muscat to Port Sudan, marking the first time an Omani airline has served this route.

The new service, which will operate three flights per week, further expands SalamAir’s network across the Middle East and Africa.

With this service, SalamAir becomes the first GCC airline to offer direct flights to Sudan, strengthening connectivity between Oman and Northeast Africa.

The inauguration event was held at the Embassy of the Republic of Sudan in Oman under the patronage of Issam Metwally, the Ambassador of Sudan to Oman, and was attended by senior officials, media representatives, SalamAir’s business and trade partners, as well as members of the Sudanese community, reflecting the strong interest and broad stakeholder engagement surrounding the launch of this new route.

Steven Allen, Chief Commercial Officer of SalamAir, said: “The launch of Port Sudan reflects our targeted and commercially driven approach to network expansion. We are proud to be the first GCC carrier operating to Port Sudan, and while the route addresses clear travel demand between Oman and Sudan, it will also connect to our GCC network beyond Muscat. By offering affordable fares and reliable connectivity, we aim to support community links, facilitate trade and mobility, and strengthen regional connectivity in line with Oman Vision 2040.”

Metwally added: “The commencement of direct flights between Muscat and Port Sudan represents an important step in strengthening the close relations between Sudan and Oman. This service will serve the needs of our community, enhance people-to-people ties, and support economic, commercial, and cultural exchange between our nations. We appreciate SalamAir’s role in providing accessible and affordable travel options that bring our countries closer together.”

