RIYADH — Emir of Riyadh Prince Faisal bin Bandar opened International Terminal 2 and announced the completion of the development project for Terminals 1 and 2 at King Khalid International Airport.

Speaking on the occasion, Prince Faisal said that Riyadh has become a global meeting point for occasions, conferences, and forums. He noted that King Khalid International Airport has emerged as a significant architectural landmark that rivals major airports worldwide in design, services, public facilities, and modern infrastructure.

He praised the role of all relevant sectors operating at the airport, as well as the development projects implemented under the supervision of the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services.

For his part, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of MATARAT Holding Company Abdulaziz Al-Duailej stressed that the completion of the development and expansion of International Terminals 1 and 2, along with the opening of Terminal 2, represents a qualitative leap in upgrading the airport's facilities. He noted that the project enhances infrastructure and operational systems, contributing to an improved passenger experience and greater efficiency of air operations.

“With the expansion, the combined capacity of the two terminals has reached approximately 14 million passengers annually, compared to six million previously. This represents growth exceeding 130 percent and boosts the airport's readiness to accommodate increasing air traffic,” he said. Al-Duailej also highlighted the airport’s economic and developmental role.

He noted that King Khalid International Airport contributed an estimated 2.2 percent to Riyadh’s gross domestic product in 2024, equivalent to around SR22.5 billion, in addition to providing nearly 66,000 direct and indirect jobs. He explained that the project supports tourism movement, enables airlines to expand operations, and aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives to enhance air connectivity and develop the aviation sector.

The development project for Terminals 1 and 2 features advanced operational readiness to serve international flights. International Departure Terminal 1 has been designated for international flights operated by Flyadeal and flynas, while Terminal 2 serves Saudia and Riyadh Air. The departure area includes 114 passenger check-in counters, 43 manned passport counters, and 20 automated e-gates, contributing to faster travel procedures and improved passenger flow.

In the arrivals area, the two terminals include 75 counters, 22 automated passport e-gates, and eight customs inspection devices. This reflects a high level of readiness and the ability to efficiently handle international travel traffic.

The inauguration of the Terminals 1 and 2 development project comes as part of ongoing upgrades at King Khalid International Airport. These efforts aimed to enhance operational efficiency, improve the travel experience, and support continuous growth in air traffic in line with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.

