Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Air is set to launch its inaugural flight on October 26, with Britain's Heathrow Airport as its first destination, state TV reported on Wednesday.

Riyadh Air's CEO Tony Douglas said in a press conference that the second destination will be Dubai.

Douglas added that initial ticket sales will be for Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund (PIF) and Riyadh Air employees, and public sales will follow soon.

Saudi Arabia announced in 2023 the creation of Riyadh Air which is wholly owned by PIF, and is expected to serve more than 100 destinations by 2030.

Saudi state TV added that the company will receive Boeing 787-9 aircraft within months.

