Riyadh Air, an airline owned by the Saudi wealth fund PIF (Public Investment Fund), heralded new era in travel when its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flew on low altitude over several notable landmarks in the Riyadh skyline, including KAFD, Boulevard city and some of the iconic main towers, thus thrilling residents with a glimpse of their new airline.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is the first of Riyadh Air’s two liveries to be revealed. The liveried aircraft took flight over its home city ahead of its public debut at the 54th Paris Air Show.

The Dreamliner, painted with the modern and striking livery, was revealed in Riyadh at King Khaled International Airport, at a ceremony attended by several top executives and official dignitaries.

Riyadh Air's brand identity reflects the modern and forward-thinking theme of Saudi Arabia. It is inspired by the warmth and hospitality of the kingdom and the vibrant lavender colours that carpet the desert in the spring, the beautiful livery is one of a series which will continue to push boundaries in aviation.

It has been designed to incorporate visual references to the kingdom and the city which include the sweeping curves of Arabic script with the global campaign tagline 'The Future Takes Flight.'

The aircraft will then make its public debut on June 19 at the 54th Paris Air Show as part of Riyadh Air’s first appearance to global audiences.

Riyadh Air said it will build connectivity from the capital city to over 100 destinations around the world due to its convenient location with over 60 per cent of the world’s population within eight hours flying time.

The airline aims to be significantly innovative in providing travel services in the sector, while being instrumental in delivering the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy and the National Tourism Strategy by leveraging the Kingdom’s strategic location connecting the three continents of Asia, Africa and Europe, it added.

